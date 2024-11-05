Cyclones ranked 17th in first CFP rankings of 2024

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State football team was ranked No. 17 in the first College Football Playoff rankings of the 2024 season, announced Tuesday evening on ESPN.

The Cyclones (7-1, 4-1) are in the CFP rankings for the fifth season under head coach Matt Campbell.

ISU is one of four Big 12 teams in the rankings (BYU, No. 9; Kansas State, No. 19; Colorado, No. 20).

The Cyclones are back in action this weekend against Kansas at Arrowhead Stadium. The game will kickoff at 2:30 p.m. on FS1.

