A defensive back prospect from the southeast said he was brought to tears earlier this week when Cyclone assistant coach gave him the news they were offering.

Dacula (Ga.) junior Kaleb Edwards said he got the news of his first Division I offer during a conversation with assistant coach D.K. McDonald.

The 6-foot-0, 185-pound Edwards, who also has interest from Georgia State, said he is intrigued with the style of defense the Cyclones run under coordinator Jon Heacock.

In addition to talking to the two coaches, Edwards said he’s gotten positive feedback from a teammate who took an unofficial visit to Ames. Edwards said he plans to keep in touch with the staff and hopes to schedule a trip to I-State in the near future.

For more on Edwards' thoughts on his I-State offer, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.