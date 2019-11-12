A versatile tight end in the 2021 class has seen his recruiting stock pick up during a solid junior season and reported one from Iowa State late last week.

Tampa Seffner Christian Academy junior Michael Trigg said the Cyclones had known about him for a while and that he’s been in contact with multiple coaches since earning the offer this past Friday.

In addition to the one he just received from ISU, Trigg has P5 offers from Alabama, Boston College, Oregon State, Rutgers and West Virginia.

Although he has yet to visit Ames, Trigg said his close friend Ezeriah Anderson is on the football team and has shared his experiences of being a freshman.

