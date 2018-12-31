Already very familiar with a prolific power in the southern California high school ranks from signing a quarterback last year, Iowa State is back with an offer for an offensive lineman in the 2020 class.

Bellflower St John Bosco junior Drake Metcalf, who reigns from the same school that produced Cyclone freshman quarterback Re-Al Mitchell in the 2018 class, picked up an offer earlier this month.

The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Metcalf also has P5 offers from Arizona State and Oregon. He’s considered the 21st-ranked guard nationally and the 38th overall prospect in California for the 2020 class. Rivals has him as a borderline four-star prospect, given his 5.7 rating.

Competing on a team that gets national exposure on an annual basis has obviously gotten Metcalf attention, and the junior has taken advantage of it.

For more on Metcalf's recruiting process and his thoughts about the Iowa State program, check out a more detailed story on ISU Confidential.