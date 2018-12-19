The bulk of Iowa State's 2019 football recruiting is complete after the Cyclone coaching staff received 20 signed national letters of intent from prospects nationwide on Wednesday.

Four-star running back Jirehl Brock from Quincy (Ill.) is the headliner of the class that ranked 40th nationally at midday. ISU's team ranking could still fluctuate between now and early February when the second signing day for 2019 takes place. The previous best I-State recruiting class of the Matt Campbell era ranked 44th in 2017.

Brock was not only the highest-ranked prospect to sign with Iowa State, he was also the earliest. ISU announced his signing just a few minutes into the 7:00 AM (CST) hour to start the morning-long frenzy of collecting letters-of-intent from prospects that the Cyclone coaching staff had spent months courting.

According to Rivals.com, Brock is the no. 11 running back in the nation in 2019 in addition to being the no. 209 prospect overall and the no. 2 senior player in the state of Illinois.

Other top prospects that signed with I-State on Wednesday include Plano (Tex.) defensive back Virdel Edwards, running back Breece Hall of Wichita (Kan.), defensive back D.J. Miller from O'Fallon (Mo.), Beresford (SD) defensive end Blake Peterson, Bettendorf (Iowa) receiver Darien Porter and offensive lineman Grant Treiber from Sioux Falls (SD).

In addition to Porter, the Cyclones signed in-state targets Coal Flansburg, a linebacker from Solon, and Jake Remsburg, an offensive lineman from West Des Moines Valley.

Iowa was one of three states represented by three prospects in Iowa State's first signing day haul. Missouri had three as well with Miller, defensive end Corey Suttle from Jefferson City and defensive back Vonzell Kelley from Lee's Summit. And three Floridians also signed with the Cyclones: linebacker Aric Horne (Jacksonville); defensive back Kym-Mani King (New Port Richey); and Ezeriah Anderson (Seffner).

Illinois, South Dakota, Kansas and California were each represented by two players. Offensive lineman Darrell Simmons from East St. Louis joined Brock from Illinois. Quarterback Easton Dean of Altamont, Kansas, inked along with Hall. The two Californians were athlete Leonard Glass of Hanford and tight end Skylar Loving-Black from San Jose.

I-State returned to Arizona for one prospect that signed Wednesday in Gilbert receiver D'Shayne James.

The last announced signee of the day was offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford of Newark, Ohio. He's one of four prospects that have indicated their intention to enroll early at Iowa State next month. The others are Dean, Hall and Peterson.

The Cyclones could sign as many as five more prospects in February, but two or three is most likely.

