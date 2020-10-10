CycloneReport - Cyclones move to 3-0 in Big 12 with dominant win over Texas Tech

ISU continued its stellar play in the month of October on Saturday, rolling to a 31-15 victory over Texas Tech at Jack Trice Stadium.

Breece Hall carried 27 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns to help the 24th-ranked Cyclones improve to 11-1 in October since the 2017 season. Brock Purdy enjoyed a 300-yard passing day for the first time this season, connecting on 32-of-43 passes for 302 and touchdown passes to Chase Allen and Charlie Kolar.

ISU owned a decisive 518-267 edge in total yards, ran 29 more plays (85-56) and had the ball for more than twice the amount of time than the visiting Red Raiders. They also recorded 29 first downs, 14 more than Texas Tech.

Although the scoreboard only showed a 16-point final margin, this was a dominant performance from ISU in all phases of the game. Hall, Purdy and the offense ran on all cylinders from the beginning, but Jon Heacock's defense was also up to the task.

The Red Raiders were held to fewer than 100 total yards in the game until the early portion of the fourth quarter after they had turned to backup quarterback Henry Colombi in garbage time.

The linebacking tandem of Jake Hummel and O'Rien Vance keyed the defensive effort, recording nine and eight tackles, respectively.

I-State improved to 3-0 in Big 12 play and are 3-1 overall heading into a bye week that will be followed up by consecutive road games at Oklahoma State and Kansas.



