A list of Power-5 programs are lining up for the services of a 2020 linebacker from the state of Missouri, as his offer list is now approaching 20.

St. Louis Lutheran North’s Antonio Doyle said the Cyclones are in touch frequently and he was visited last week at school by assistant D.K. McDonald.

The 6-foot-4, 221-pound Doyle is certainly one of the tops at his position in the Midwest. He is a borderline four-star recruit with a 5.7 Rivals rating, is considered the ninth overall prospect in Missouri for 2020 and 29th outside linebacker nationally.

In addition to I-State, he’s also earned Power-5 offers from the likes of Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, LSU Louisville, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, Purdue and Texas A&M.

