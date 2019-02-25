A Lone Star State tight end has had an Iowa State offer in hand for nearly half a year and is building a relationship with an assistant coach in Ames, but has yet to take a visit there. That could change in the coming weeks.

McKinney North senior Brandon Frazier said he’s hearing a lot from position coach Alex Golesh since securing a Cyclone offer back in September and is eyeing a trip to Ames now that his basketball season is nearing its end.



As a junior, Frazier pulled down 31 catches for 393 yards and four touchdowns during the regular season.



The 6-foot-5, 237-pound Frazier has a 5.6 Rivals rating and has Power-5 offers from I-State, Arkansas, Baylor, Boston College, Colorado, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State, Purdue, TCU, Texas Tech, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin.

