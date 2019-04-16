A tall wide receiver from the southwest got a first glimpse of Iowa State during an unofficial visit last week, coming away impressed with everything about the trip.

Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral junior Tommy Christakos spent Friday in Ames before heading to Nebraska on Saturday during a brief stop in the Midwest. The Cyclones are one of the 18 offers that Christakos has collected thus far.

In addition to the one he’s got on the table from ISU, Christakos has Power-5 offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Purdue and Utah. He’s also highly considering Ivy League program Princeton.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Christakos is a three-star prospect with a 5.6 Rivals rating. He's considered the 17th overall recruit in Arizona and 81st wide receiver nationally in the 2020 class.

