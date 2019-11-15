With several ties to the state of Ohio, an Iowa State staffer recently enlisted one to get connected with and extend an offer to a 2021 prospect.

Dublin Coffman junior Bryon Threats said ISU’s Jon Heacock has a connection to a member of his coaching staff, and that’s how the Cyclones discovered him.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound Threats now claims offers from I-State, Georgia Tech, Indiana and Kentucky. Michigan State has also shown interest.

Although he has received rave reviews from the Cyclone staff for his prior work as a defender, Threats said he has largely been a factor on the opposite side of the ball this season. His spot at the next level remains a mystery.

For much more on Threats' recent offer from the Cyclones, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.