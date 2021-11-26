Cyclones make another statement with win over #9 Tigers

Gabe Kalscheur became the latest first-year player to score 30 points in an Iowa State victory in the NIT Season Tip-Off in Brooklyn, New York. The effort was plenty for the Cyclones in a 78-59 triumph over ninth-ranked Memphis which secured a championship in the two-night, four-team tournament.

The Minnesota guard transfer made 10-of-18 shots from the field and connected three of his five 3-point attempts on his way to a career-high 30 points. Kalscheur added eight rebounds, five steals and a pair of assists.

It was the latest huge effort from a Cyclone guard at the Barclays Center, which doubles as the home arena for the Brooklyn Nets. Izaiah Brockington, who transferred into ISU from Penn State, scored 30 points on Wednesday night in a win over #25 Xavier.

Brockington added nine points, four rebounds and two blocks on Friday for the Cyclones. Tristan Enaruna and Jaz Kunc scored in double figures for Iowa State, which is 6-0 to open T.J. Otzelberger's tenure as head coach.

The Cyclones connected on 45.5-percent of their shots (25-of-55) from the field on Friday. They were 6-of-16 from 3-point territory. Otzelberger's squad owned a 42-34 rebounding advantage and helped induce 22 Memphis turnovers with 13 steals.

Kalscheur scored the first six points over the first minute and a half of the second half to push I-State to its first double-digit lead of the game.

ISU pulled away late on the strength of a 13-2 run that was started by a layup from Caleb Grill with 7:49 remaining and capped off three minutes later on a 3-pointer from Kunc. The flurry gave the Cyclones a 71-47 lead.

With consecutive victories over ranked opponents under their belt, the Cyclones return home to face Arkansas Pine Bluff on Wednesday night.