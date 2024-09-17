Cyclones lose 2025 OL commit Shaffer to Washington

Iowa State's offensive line class for next year is down to one member after a Big 10 program flipped long-time commit Jack Shaffer on Tuesday night.
The Bismarck (North Dakota) three-star prospect, who visited Ames twice during his recruiting process, had been committed to the Cyclones since April.
Shaffer reportedly took an official visit to Washington earlier in the month before decided to change his decision.
The 6-foot-6, 310-pound Shaffer's departure leaves ISU with just one offensive line verbal for the 2025 class, although that's a big one in Cedar Falls (Iowa) standout Will Tompkins. The in-state prospect is a three-star with a 5.6 Rivals Rating and will likely end up being one of the Cyclones' highest-ranked recruits in the 2025 class.
Iowa State now stands at 13 known commitments in a senior class that's now ranked 70th nationally.