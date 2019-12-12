News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-12 21:14:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Cyclones Looking For Answers Following Another Rout At Hands of Iowa

Bill Seals • CycloneReport
Editor
@williamseals

Although the venue changed to Hilton Coliseum, the Cyclones’ struggles against their in-state rival continued into this season as Iowa won in convincing fashion, 84-68. Iowa State trailed by as man...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}