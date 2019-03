Iowa State is one of four Power-5 offers to jump into the mix with offers for an interior defensive lineman from a nearby JUCO.

Iowa Western freshman Perrion Winfrey has seen his stock rise after compiling 27 tackles, including 10 tackles-for-loss, four sacks and one forced fumble at the interior line position. The Cyclones are one of four Power-5 programs to have offered the big man, doing so earlier this month.

In addition to I-State, Winfrey has also picked up Power-5 offers from Mississippi State, Oklahoma and Tennessee. The Sooners just offered the defensive prospect yesterday.

As for the Cyclones, Winfrey said the vibes from everyone in Ames have been positive.

