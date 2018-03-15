A move to the defensive side of the ball is paying off for a Florida high school standout who is now up to five offers from FBS-level programs.

Iowa State is one of those top programs to jump in the fray for Port Orange Spruce Creek Class of 2019 prospect Travon Killins, who said he has no regrets about choosing the cornerback position.

A pair of the Cyclones’ top recruiters have been in contact with the 6-foot-0, 175-pound Killins, in hopes of landing the cornerback for a visit.

In addition to I-State, Killins has offers from Arkansas State, Minnesota, Marshall and Memphis.

