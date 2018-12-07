A recent de-commit from a Big 10 program is now looking around and one of his planned destinations for later this month is Iowa State.

Tampa (Fla.) Jefferson senior Ahmarean Brown saw a lot of the coaches yesterday as he looked ahead to the official visit he has scheduled to Iowa State next weekend.

Brown is a borderline four-star prospect given his 5.7 Rivals rating. At different points in the recruiting process, the 5-foot-9, 160-pound senior has had P5 offers from the likes of Alabama, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound athlete says he’s known the staff in Ames for a while, getting offered as a freshman and just recently getting a “written” offer following his Maryland de-commitment.

