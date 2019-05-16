Iowa State is one of several Power-5 programs to have extended an early offer to a breakout freshman running back in the St. Louis (Mo.) area.

Lutheran North freshman Ali Wells isn’t allowed to have any contact with Cyclone coaches until September of next year, but that didn’t stop the program from extending an early offer.

The 5-foot-10, 162-pound Wells emerged as a factor on the varsity time last fall, rushing 59 times for 675 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also returned six kickoffs for 177 yards and an additional score.

I-State hasn’t been the only college program to take notice, as Wells also has Power-5 offers from Florida State, Illinois, Iowa, Louisville and Purdue.

