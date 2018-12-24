After standing out on his high school's varsity team as a freshman and sophomore, a Class of 2021 running back prospect secured an offer from Iowa State earlier this month.

St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet standout Rico Barfield, who also has an offer from Purdue, busted out as a freshman in 2017 and followed that up with solid outings while healthy this fall. ISU has taken notice.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound Barfield still managed to rush 436 yards and four touchdowns on 77 carries this year in spite of a knee injury sustained in the third game. This came following a freshman campaign in which he went for 550 yards and one touchdown on 137 rushes.

Barfield said he feels his game is much more polished after a second season on the varsity squad.

For more on the early stages of Barfield's recruitment and his thoughts on the Cyclones, check out a more detailed story at ISU Confidential.