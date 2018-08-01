Iowa State is the lone Power-5 offer for a Midwest defensive back in the Class of 2019 and hosted the prospect for an unofficial visit earlier this week.

St. Louis Cardinal Ritter standout Caleb Roberson, who recently moved from California, traveled to Ames on Monday for a first look at the program and was impressed by the dual focus on football and academics.

The 5-foot-11, 171-pound Roberson, who also has G5 offers from BYU, Colorado State, New Mexico and New Mexico State, said he was surprised by what he saw on Monday.

Roberson said he plans to return to Ames for an official visit during the upcoming season, but has yet to schedule anything.

For more on Roberson's recent unofficial visit and how the Cyclones stack up at this stage of the process, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential message board.



