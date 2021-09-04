Cyclones hold on for narrow victory over UNI

Iowa State’s season opener wasn’t pretty, but then again, it never is when Northern Iowa comes to town. The Cyclones got off to yet another slow start to a season on Sunday but did just enough to come out on top of an FCS foe 16-10.

UNI’s defense proved to be a legit unit throughout the afternoon, while I-State trotted out a relatively vanilla game plan with short passes and a ground-oriented approach.

It wasn’t until Connor Assalley connected on a short 21-yard field goal that either team scored a second-half point. ISU used the 3-pointer to take a 16-10 lead with 6:18 left to play.

The Panthers took over possession with a chance to take the lead, but Datrone Young had other ideas. The cornerback intercepted a deep pass from Will McElvain and returned it 15 yards. ISU started at its own 42-yard line and was able to run out the clock on a victory.

Breece Hall was held in check throughout the entirety of the game, rushing just 23 times for 69 yards behind a veteran offensive line returning all five starters.

With his safety valve Charlie Kolar out for the game, Brock Purdy struggled to find many open receivers other than Xavier Hutchinson. The senior quarterback completed 21-of-26 passes for 197 yards and didn’t account for a touchdown. Hutchinson was the recipient of seven of those balls for 88 yards.

The tone for yet another lackadaisical start to a season was set early on Saturday afternoon. ISU’s offense went three-and-out for its opening two possessions.

The Panthers took advantage, striking first with 4:09 left in the first quarter when Will McElvain connected with Quan Hampton for 52 yards and a touchdown.

Connor Assalley and ISU responded with just over one minute in the first with a 35-yard field goal, then midway through the second Hall extended his consecutive games with a touchdown to 13 with a two-yard plunge into the end zone.

Matthew Cook and Andrew Mevis booted field goals for both sides to wrap up a mostly uneventful first half of action.

Jake Hummel led all Cyclone defenders with 11 tackles, while Mike Rose chipped in with 10. Will McDonald and O’Rien Vance sacked McElvain twice on third down in the opening quarter, but UNI’s offensive front didn’t allow another the rest of the way. Isheem Young and Datrone Young recorded interceptions.