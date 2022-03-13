Cyclones' historical turnaround season continuing in NCAA Tournament

One season after posting just two wins and changing head coaches, Iowa State is back in the NCAA Tournament as an 11-seed in the Midwest Region.

The Cyclones will face off against the number six seed LSU in the round of 64 on Friday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. This will be the first meeting in school history between ISU and the Tigers.

ISU returns to the Big Dance for the first time since the 2018-19 campaign when it won the Big 12 Tournament title and earned an automatic bid.

The Cyclones are in the midst of an 18-game win improvement from last season under new head coach T.J. Otzelberger and enters the NCAA Tournament with a 20-12 record.

Although I-State struggled to a 7-11 mark in league play and lost a Big 12 Tournament quarterfinal game against Texas Tech, it did go a perfect 13-0 against non-conference opponents.

Friday's foe is dealing with its fair share of turmoil after head coach Will Wade was terminated following the team's ousting from the SEC Tournament. The embattled head coach compiled a 108-54 record in five seasons at the helm in Baton Rouge, but found himself in hot water with the NCAA following an FBI investigation. .