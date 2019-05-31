Iowa State will likely sign at least one tight end in the 2020 class and its position coach recently identified and offered a three-star prospect from the northeast.

One of the Power-5 programs to have jumped into the mix for Rochester (NY) St. Thomas Aquinas rising senior Steven Mahar is Iowa State, which sent assistant coach Alex Golesh northeast to evaluate him this spring.

In addition to I-State, Mahar has added P5 offers from Boston College, Indiana, Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Syracuse.

Rivals has assigned the three-star Mahar a 5.6 rating and he’s considered the seventh overall prospect in New York for the 2020 class.

