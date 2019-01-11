In need of a veteran presence to help in the wide receiver room following the departure of Hakeem Butler for the NFL Draft, Iowa State has zeroed in on a JUCO prospect in southern California.

Ventura College redshirt sophomore Brandon Jordan earned an offer from the Cyclones earlier this week and says he had been on the radar of assistant coach Alex Golesh for a while.

A former standout at Carpinteria High School in southern California, Jordan caught 41 passes for 635 yards and eight touchdowns in 2018.

In addition to ISU, he has received offers from Louisville and Fresno State and says UNLV and Utah State have shown recent interest. Jordan visited Louisville in December, but it appears that Power-5 program is no longer an option headed into the February signing period.

