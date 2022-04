Cyclones get key post addition for 22-23 campaign

Iowa State added another piece to the puzzle for next season on Saturday night by securing a commitment from VCU forward transfer Hason Ward.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound post player announced the news on his Instagram page. He will have as many as two season of eligibility remaining if he elects to take his free Covid year.

A native of St. Thomas, Barbados, Ward averaged 6.5 points and 4.8 rebounds as a junior in 2021-22. He started 24 of 29 gams and averaged 20.3 minutes per game.

He opened the season with 14 points and nine rebounds against a St. Peter's team that would go on to play in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament. In another non-conference game against Baylor, he scored six points and grabbed six rebounds in 28 minutes.