Cyclones get Dylan Soehner-clone in TE Burkle

Iowa State has picked up its eighth commitment in the 2022 class from a tight end who shares some similarities with an NFL rookie that spent the past five seasons in Ames.

Cedar Rapids Prairie rising senior Gabe Burkle announced his commitment on social media Wednesday night. He took an official visit to ISU the weekend of June 11th.

“Finally being able to get on campus and meet the staff I’ve been talking to for so long in person was very exciting for my family and I,” said Burkle after his recent trip to Ames.

“It was great. The campus tour was amazing, and we were excited about that. The new (Sports Performance Center) was awesome. Just to be able to check it out and see all they’ve put in place for their players to be successful football-wise and in terms of education…we enjoyed that a lot.”

Burkle is the eighth commitment in the Cyclones’ 2022 class and joins recent offensive line commits Deylin Hasert and Avery Henry.

