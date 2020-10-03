CycloneReport - Cyclones get another historical win, topple #18 OU in Ames

Iowa State recorded another historical victory in the month of October, knocking off 18th-ranked Oklahoma 37-30 in Ames. Isheem Young's interception of Spencer Rattler in the corner of the end zone with 1:02 remaining clinched the Cyclones' first victory over the Sooners in Ames since 1960.

The Cyclone defense stepped up in a big way down the stretch, holding OU to just 13 second half points and 138 total yards. Breece Hall came up big in the ground game, rushing 28 times for 145 yards (five yards per carry) and two touchdowns. Brock Purdy completed 12-of-24 passes for 254 yards, one touchdown and one interception.

I-State's much-maligned special teams unit also notched one of the game's decisive plays when Kene Nwangwu returned a kickoff 85 yards to set the table for the game-tying score with 7:26 to play.

The Cyclones owned a narrow 417-414 edge in total yards in the game, despite running 13 fewer plays than their opponent. They gained an average of 7.4 yards per offensive snap, thanks to some big plays throughout the game. Xavier Hutchinson scored on a 65-yard touchdown from Purdy and ended up with three receptions for 83 yards. Tarique Milton's lone catch of the game went for 42 yards, and Landen Akers' lone reception for 35. Hall's long on the ground went for 36 yards.

Young's late interception helped seal the deal for the Cyclones, but linebacker Mike Rose was a steady force throughout the night and finished with a team-high 11 tackles to go along with 1.5 tackles-for-loss and a half-sack. Lawrence White added 10 tackles and Young tallied seven with one pass breakup.

While sending the Sooners to a rare two-game losing streak, Iowa State improved to 2-0 in the conference slate on a day when Texas also lost at home. The Cyclones are back in action at Jack Trice Stadium next Saturday afternoon, hosting Texas Tech.