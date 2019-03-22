Iowa State's schizophrenic season ended in a game that was played with Ohio State's personality.

The Cyclones lost to the Buckeyes, 62-59, in an NCAA tournament first round game in Tulsa, Oklahoma. ISU, the sixth seed in the Midwest Region, ended the season at 23-12. Ohio State, seeded 11th, advanced to play No. 3 seed Houston on Sunday.

I-State played from behind for almost the entire game. Ohio State led, 26-24, at the end of an ugly first half. The Cyclones had one brief lead in the second half, but trailed for all but 27 seconds out of the final 20 minutes.

OSU jumped out to an 11-2 lead as Iowa State showed early jitters and missed six of its first seven shots. The only real offensive spurt of the game for the Cyclones resulted in a 15-2 run at 17-13 lead in the first half. But it was short-lived and ISU labored to get anything done offensively for the bulk of the night.

Marial Shayok led Iowa State scorers with 23 points. Lindell Wigginton scored 14 points and Cameron Lard came off the bench to add 12 for ISU.