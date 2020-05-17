Not only did Iowa State add a high school safety for its 2021 class on Sunday, but the coaching staff was happy to accept one from an ACC graduate transfer that should impact the mix immediately.

Former North Carolina defensive back Greg Ross announced a commitment on his Instagram account and will leave Chapel Hill following a three-year stint.

The 6-foot-0, 188-pound Ross started five of 13 games as a junior cornerback in 2019, recording 26 tackles, five pass breakups and a pair of tackles-for-loss. He started six of eight games as a sophomore and tallied 31 tackles and three pass breakups. Ross played in 24 games during his UNC career.