Cyclones' big Sunday continues with commitment from grad transfer
Not only did Iowa State add a high school safety for its 2021 class on Sunday, but the coaching staff was happy to accept one from an ACC graduate transfer that should impact the mix immediately.
Former North Carolina defensive back Greg Ross announced a commitment on his Instagram account and will leave Chapel Hill following a three-year stint.
The 6-foot-0, 188-pound Ross started five of 13 games as a junior cornerback in 2019, recording 26 tackles, five pass breakups and a pair of tackles-for-loss. He started six of eight games as a sophomore and tallied 31 tackles and three pass breakups. Ross played in 24 games during his UNC career.
🌪🌪🌪🌪 pic.twitter.com/XtD2N7U1Qt— ⚡️ (@GregJR__) May 17, 2020
Ross, who signed with the Tar Heels in the 2016 class, was originally a three-star recruit with a 5.7 Rivals rating. He claimed Power-5 offers from the likes of Boston College, Clemson, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Nebraska, Rutgers, Utah and Wisconsin.
The Maryland native adds even more experience to a cornerback mix that includes juniors-to-be Anthony Johnson, Tayvonn Kyle and Datrone Young, a trio that started multiple games at the position last season. Rising sophomore Kym-Mani King also returns to the cornerback position after flashing his potential in 2019. He also could potentially move to safety, where ISU lost senior starter Braxton Lewis.
