It didn't take long for a recent Minnesota de-commit to start getting interest from an Iowa State program that had been in on him from the start of his recruitment, and that culminated in a one-day unofficial visit to Ames this past weekend.



Winona (Minn.) junior Aaron Witt had taken a pair of game-day visits to Iowa State during the first phase of his recruitment before committing to Minnesota last November. The three-star prospect de-committed from the Gophers last week and opened back up his recruitment.

Since opening up his recruitment, Witt has added an Oregon State offer to go along with the renewed interest from ISU and Iowa, which had previously offered. A three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating, Witt is the third overall prospect in Minnesota and the 30th strong-side defensive end nationally in the 2020 class.

Looking for their first commitment from a defensive end for next season, Iowa State has made no secret to Witt that he has become a priority.

