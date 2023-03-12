For the second time in as many seasons as head coach, TJ Otzelberger has led Iowa State to an NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Cyclones are the six-seed in the Midwest Region and on Friday at 3:10 local time (2:10 central) will face the winner of Mississippi State and Pittsburgh, which play in Dayton later this week.

If the Cyclones can advance to the Sweet 16 for a second-consecutive season, they will be rewarded with a return trip to Kansas City and T-Mobile Center.

This is the 22nd all-time bid to the Big Dance for the Cyclones, who finished the regular season 18-12 before knocking off Baylor for a third time in the conference tournament quarterfinals and falling to Kansas in the semis.

Although I-State struggled during the month of February and lost eight out of nine games at one point, it seemed to put things together when the calendar turned to March with consecutive victories over the Bears before bowing out to the Jayhawks. The Cyclones were 9-9 in the regular season, competing in the most difficult conference in the country.