Cyclones Add Two Transfers To Roster

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State football program has added a pair of defensive linemen to its roster, bringing its total to six players signed from the transfer portal this season.

Tulsa defensive end Vontroy Malone (6-3, 240, RJr., Lake Jackson, Texas [Brazoswood/Tulsa]) and Yale defensive lineman Tamatoa McDonough (6-5, 255, RSr., Asheville, N.C. [Asheville/Yale]) will provide experience and depth to ISU’s defensive front.

Malone played in 26 games for the Hurricane, tallying 50 tackles, including 8.5 for a loss, and 3.5 sacks. In 2024, Malone had career highs of 25 tackles, five for a loss, and two sacks. He also forced a fumble as a redshirt sophomore.

Malone had a season-high six tackles, including one sack, in a win against bowl qualifier UTSA in 2024.

McDonough saw action in 28 games for the Bulldogs over four seasons. He had 49 tackles, 13.5 of which were for a loss, and 9.5 sacks. In 2024, McDonough finished tied for first in the Ivy League with 6.5 sacks on his way to earning second team All-Ivy honors. He had 27 stops, including eight tackles for a loss, and also forced two fumbles in a breakout season for the Bulldogs. He was one of just three players in the conference to force more than one fumble.

Against league runner-up Harvard, McDonough finished with two tackles, a sack and three quarterback hurries.

Iowa State 2025 Transfer Additions

Tre Bell – Defensive Back – 6-3, 191, Jr., Ballwin, Mo. (Parkway West/Lindenwood)Cannon Butler – Defensive Line – 6-6, 241, RSr., Waterloo, Iowa (Columbus/UNI)Chase Sowell – Wide Receiver – 6-4, 195, RJr., Humble, Texas (Atascocita/Colorado/East Carolina)

Vontroy Malone – Defensive Line – 6-3, 240, RJr., Lake Jackson, Texas (Brazoswood/Tulsa)

Tamatoa McDonough – Defensive Line – 6-5, 255, RSr., Asheville, N.C. (Asheville/Yale)Xavier Townsend – Wide Receiver – 5-11, 185, RJr., Tampa, Fla. (Berkeley/UCF)