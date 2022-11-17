Iowa State secured a recruit at a position of need on Thursday afternoon, getting Des Moines North senior defensive end David Caulker to flip from his Iowa commitment. The 6-foot-4, 250-pound Caulker is a three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals rating and is considered the #16 overall player in Iowa for the 2023 class.

The Cyclones began recruiting the central Iowa standout in February and extended an offer to Caulker shortly after Missouri jumped into the fray last May. Caulker went on to also add P5 offers from Iowa, Minnesota, and Nebraska. He committed to the Hawkeyes in early June before taking an official visit to Iowa City.

Caulker finished his senior season with 21.5 tackles, 12.5 tackles-for-loss, and 4.5 sacks.

“They really like how hard I go, like I want it,” said Caulker during the spring following his I-State offer. “(Junior year) was my first playing football, so I really only played like two JV games. I had been playing just basketball.

“I think it’s the fact that I don’t give up on a play. It doesn’t matter if you don’t do the right assignment, what really matters is if you’re going 100,000 percent. You’ve got to tackle that guy, sack that quarterback and go with maximum effort every time.”

The Cyclones' 19th-known commitment for the 2023 class, Caulker is the third defensive end to announce. He plans to sign with ISU next month and will join the program full time next June after playing basketball and running track for the Polar Bears.