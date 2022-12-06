A few hours apart, the Cyclones flipped a commit from a Power-5 program and lost another long-time member of the 2023 class to a destination that's likely closer to south Florida.

Pierce (Neb.) tight end Benjamin Brahmer started things off by announcing in his Twitter bio that he had changed his commitment to Iowa State. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Brahmer attended two Cyclone games this season and followed that up by taking an official visit to Ames over the weekend.

Head coach Matt Campbell and his staff showed early interest in the 2023 prospect and hosted him for a junior day over the winter, but Brahmer shut things down back in April of 2021 with a Nebraska commitment. With the firing of Scott Frost early in the season, he opened things back up and gave ISU a hard look.

Prior to his April commitment to the Huskers, he had offers from ISU and Georgia Tech. He likely would have had several more if not for the early verbal.

As a senior, Brahmer exploded with 81 catches for 1,525 yards and 21 touchdowns. Just how big of a year was that? The team completed 120 passes for the season.

A borderline four-star prospect with a 5.7 Rivals rating, he's considered the #3 overall prospect in Nebraska and 22nd-ranked tight end nationally in the 2023 class.

Defensive lineman opens things up

After taking a pair of official visits, Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) St. Thomas Aquinas big man Jason Hammond announced his de-commitment to ISU on Tuesday morning.

The 6-foot-2, 283-pound Hammond, who had been a prized member of the class and active recruiter of future members of the 2023 class, said his decision was more for family reasons and remaining closer to home.

Hammond has taken official visits to Colorado and Virginia, and is headed to UCF later this week where he will likely end up.

A borderline four-star prospect with a 5.7 Rivals rating, Hammond is considered the #37 defensive tackle nationally.