Cyclones add second piece to frontcourt in Virginia transfer

Continuing to retool its roster of post players this offseason, Iowa State has landed a commitment from Virginia transfer Blake Buchanan.

The 6-foot-11 big man announced his decision in an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon after having visited Ames last week. He averaged 5.4 points and 5.3 rebounds as a sophomore for the Cavaliers, shooting better than 53-percent from the field.

A graduate of Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) Lake City High School, Buchanan was a member of the Rivals150 and four-star prospect that was considered the ninth-ranked center in the 2023 class.

He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Ames.