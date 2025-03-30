Cyclones add second piece to frontcourt in Virginia transfer

Continuing to retool its roster of post players this offseason, Iowa State has landed a commitment from Virginia transfer Blake Buchanan.
The 6-foot-11 big man announced his decision in an Instagram post on Sunday afternoon after having visited Ames last week. He averaged 5.4 points and 5.3 rebounds as a sophomore for the Cavaliers, shooting better than 53-percent from the field.
A graduate of Coeur d’Alene (Idaho) Lake City High School, Buchanan was a member of the Rivals150 and four-star prospect that was considered the ninth-ranked center in the 2023 class.
He will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Ames.
He spent two seasons playing in the ACC and started in 28 of his 66 career games, including 22 of 32 during teh 2024-25 campaign.
Buchanan is the third-known portal commitment this offseason, joining forward Eric Mulder (IPFW) and combo guard Mason Williams (Eastern Washington).
The Cyclones continue to remake their roster for next season following last week's transfers of Dishon Jackson, Demarion Watson, JT Rock, Kayden Fish and Nojus Indrusaitis.