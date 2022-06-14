Cyclones add OL Funto Akinshilo

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell announced today the addition of 6-5, 310-pound El Camino College offensive lineman Oluwafunto “Funto” Akinshilo.

Akinshilo, a Lawndale, California, native, played in 11 games last season for the El Camino Warriors and has four years to play three seasons at Iowa State.

El Camino finished the season 7-4 and averaged 36.6 points and 434 yards of total offense per game. The Warriors rushed for 190 yards per contest, ranking among the top 10 in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) in rushing yards and total offense.

The Warriors beat East Los Angeles in the Beach Bowl to finish the season ranked No. 13 in the CCCAA.

Akinshilo attended Leuzinger High School where he was a two-sport star athlete, playing both offensive and defensive line in football, and basketball.