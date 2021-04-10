CycloneReport - Cyclones add another piece to next season's puzzle

Cyclones add another piece to next season's puzzle
Looking to add more pieces to the backcourt for the 2021-22 season, Iowa State has snagged a commitment from a P6 conference shooting guard from not far away.
University of Minnesota junior Gabe Kalscheur announced his commitment to the Cyclones on Saturday morning. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard was a team captain for the Gophers and had started 88 consecutive games during his three-year career prior to missing the final eight of the 2020-21 campaign due to a broken right hand.
Kalscheur averaged 11.6 points as a sophomore to rank third on the team, before contributing 9.2 during his junior campaign.
With the recently-announced departures of last year's starting guards Rasir Bolton and Jalen Coleman-Lands, Kalscheur's addition is crucial for new head coach T.J. Otzeberger's first team in Ames.
I would like to thank the University of Minnesota community, fans, and my teammates for all their love and support the past 3 years. Minnesota will always be home to me. I am excited about the next chapter and fresh start in my college basketball career at Iowa State University🌪 pic.twitter.com/hfoH6XYBdZ— Gabriel Kalscheur (@GabrielKalsche1) April 10, 2021
Cyclone Report will have more coverage on the addition of Kalscheur later this weekend.