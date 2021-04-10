CycloneReport - Cyclones add another piece to next season's puzzle

Looking to add more pieces to the backcourt for the 2021-22 season, Iowa State has snagged a commitment from a P6 conference shooting guard from not far away.

University of Minnesota junior Gabe Kalscheur announced his commitment to the Cyclones on Saturday morning. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound guard was a team captain for the Gophers and had started 88 consecutive games during his three-year career prior to missing the final eight of the 2020-21 campaign due to a broken right hand.

Kalscheur averaged 11.6 points as a sophomore to rank third on the team, before contributing 9.2 during his junior campaign.

With the recently-announced departures of last year's starting guards Rasir Bolton and Jalen Coleman-Lands, Kalscheur's addition is crucial for new head coach T.J. Otzeberger's first team in Ames.