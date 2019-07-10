A satellite camp showing from a Class of 2021 interior defensive lineman in front of an Iowa State coach was all it took for the prospect to receive his first Power-5 offer offer.

Detroit Cass Tech rising junior Doran Ray said he and teammates Terrence Enos, Kalen King, Kobe King and Raheem Anderson have been on the coaching staff’s radar, since ISU has long had a presence at his school. The defensive tackle said he showed off his potential at the Best of the Midwest camp held at Grand Valley State University.

The 6-foot-3, 260-pound Ray also has MAC offers from Bowling Green and Western Michigan. He said he’s aware of the foundation that’s in place at ISU.

Ray said he would like to travel to ISU for his first look at the program, but hasn’t yet scheduled anything for the fall.

