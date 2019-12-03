Ready to sign a JUCO wide receiver after withstanding late surges from a number of Power-5 programs, Iowa State position coach Nate Scheelhaase is visiting the prospect on campus this afternoon.

Although sophomore Xavier Hutchinson committed to the Cyclones back in June, the coaching staff in Ames has had to work overtime to keep him in the fold after Power-5 programs such as Oklahoma and Nebraska came in with offers.

While the Cyclones saw the potential in Hutchinson following his freshman season at Blinn, it wasn’t until this season that other P5 programs realized it. In all, the wide receiver collected offers from ISU, Arizona State, Illinois, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Syracuse and Utah.

Hutchinson finished his sophomore campaign with 47 catches for 652 yards and five touchdowns.

