COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Three members of the Iowa State men’s basketball team have been selected to participate in the 2023 USA U19 Men’s National Team Training Camp at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Omaha Biliew, Milan Momcilovic and Jackson Paveletzke have all been invited to the camp.

A total of 35 players have been invited to the camp, which begins June 11 with the 12-member team to be announced before departing for the 2023 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup, scheduled for June 24-July 2 in Debrecen, Hungary.

“We are excited about the pool of players that will compete to represent the United States at the FIBA Men’s U19 World Cup,” USA Basketball Men’s National Team director Sean Ford said. “We have a great mix of players with previous USA Basketball experience and newcomers, and together will field a great team for the competition in Hungary.”

In addition to the three players at the camp, Iowa State Head Coach T.J. Otzelberger will serve as a court coach during the camp. Colorado’s Tad Boyle serves as head coach for the team, while he is assisted by Mike Boynton (Oklahoma State) and Leon Rice (Boise State).

The United States will square off with Lebanon, Madagascar and Slovenia in pool play. The U.S. will face off against Lebanon and Madagascar for the first time at a FIBA Men’s U19 World Cup. The U.S. own a 2-0 record against Slovenia at this event.

The United States has won the competition eight times, including three of the last four competitions—in 2015, 2019 and 2021. During the 2019 World Cup, former Cyclone Tyrese Haliburton led the United States to the gold medal.