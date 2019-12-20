News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-20 11:51:16 -0600') }} football Edit

Cyclone signing week recap

Bill Seals • CycloneReport
Editor
@williamseals

Although they had been known about for a while now, a pair of grayshirts will be making their way to Ames early next year as part of the 2020 crop of newcomers.Arizona wide receiver D’Shayne James ...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}