The top overall recruit in the state of Iowa for the 2020 class, who has also been a Cyclone commit since last November, was on campus yesterday for a visit with another coveted in-state recruit.

However, Greene County junior Tyler Miller did take some time out of a busy schedule that includes school, farming and throwing for the track & field squad to make an unofficial visit to ISU on Thursday along with coveted defensive end recruit Blaise Gunnerson from nearby Carroll.

Outside of yesterday’s visit, the 6-foot-9, 290-pound Miller has mostly kept his focus on his team and what he can to do improve for his final year of high school ball. Even with the decision not to travel, Miller has picked up offers from Kansas and Virginia since the I-State commit. He also had Power-5 ones from Minnesota, Nebraska and Purdue at the time of his decision.

