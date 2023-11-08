AMES, Iowa – Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger announced Wednesday the signings of two preps to National Letters of Intent. The third signing day under Otzelberger, the class ranks as the fifth-best in school history.

The Cyclones signed Nojus Indrusaitis (6-5 | Guard | Chicago, Ill. | Brewster Academy) and Dwayne Pierce (6-5 | Guard | Long Island, N.Y. | Christ The King Regional). JT Rock was originally a member of the class of 2024 before reclassifying this past summer and joining the Cyclones this fall.

The class is rated No. 33 nationally by Rivals and No. 34 by 247sports. It ranks third in the Big 12 by Rivals and sixth by 247Sports.

A consensus four-star recruit, Indrusaitis is the 10th highest-ranked signee for Iowa State in the modern era. He is a consensus top 100 player in the country by all three national outlets, ranking No. 79 by 247Sports, No. 82 by Rivals and No. 85 by ESPN. Indrusaitis played his junior season at St. Rita High School, but is attending Brewster Academy for his senior season. He has been a member of Lithuania's U18 FIBA team and played for Nike Meanstreets on the EYBL circuit. During his junior year at St. Rita, he averaged 16 points, four rebounds, four assists and two steals per game, leading his team to the Chicago Catholic League Championship. Over the summer, he participated in Basketball Without Borders Europe Camp, where he was named the MVP.

"Nojus is a high-character young man with a passion for the sport," Otzelberger said. "A highly-skilled combo guard, Nojus makes plays off the dribble and is excellent in the pick and roll game. He sees the game a step ahead on both ends of the floor. He rebounds extremely well for his size at the guard position."

Pierce is a four-star recruit by Rivals and ESPN, while ranking as a three-star from 247Sports. He is the 12th highest-ranked signee for Iowa State in the modern era. Pierce is ranked No. 86 by ESPN, No. 116 by Rivals and No. 135 by 247Sports. Playing for Christ the King Regional, Pierce led his squad to the 2023 Brooklyn-Queens Championship. In the title game, Pierce tallied 22 points, five rebounds, five steals and two assists in a victory over St. Francis Prep. Pierce has played for the New York Gauchos on the Adidas 3SSB Circuit and New York Renaissance on the Nike EYBL Circuit.

"Dwayne is a tremendous young man," Otzelberger said. "He is a dynamic play-making guard that gets downhill to the basket. Dwayne lives in the paint and is a physical player, making plays for himself and his teammates. He can defend multiple positions, while his size and strength will have an impact getting rebounds."