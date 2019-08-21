With his commitment now a distant memory, a Minnesota linebacker commit for the 2020 class said he is focused on his senior season and also a return visit to Ames for the game against Iowa.

Barnesville standout Hunter Zenzen, who picked the Cyclones over offers from North Dakota, North Dakota State and South Dakota last April, said he’s continued to build solid relationships with the coaching staff.

The 6-foot-3, 215-pound Zenzen said he’ll be back in Ames for the Cy-Hawk rivalry game on September 14th, and will take his official visit with many of the 2020 commits in early December.

Zenzen, a three-star recruit with a 5.5 Rivals rating, will lead his Barnesville into the 2019 next Friday at Ada-Borup. The future Cyclone said he’ll be playing defensive line, linebacker and tight end this season.

For more on Zenzen's summer, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.