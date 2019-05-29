Since taking a game day visit to Iowa State last season, a Minneapolis (Minn.) offensive tackle in the 2020 class has made several improvements to his game to put himself in the offer category.

Minneapolis De La Salle junior Jalen Travis said the Cyclones have ramped up their pursuit of him after offensive line coach Jeff Myers evaluated him in person recently.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pound Travis visited last fall when Iowa State hosted West Virginia, but the staff took a wait-and-see approach with him. He’s also been in Ames for basketball tournaments in recent years. As Travis’ skill set has improved to match up with an impressive frame, he has started getting more attention from bigger schools. One of those has been ISU.

Travis, who also has a Power-5 offer from Minnesota, to go along with Indiana State, UNI and Yale, said he has added 20 pounds to his frame since the end of his junior season.

