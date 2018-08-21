The events during the first week in June still stand out clearly to one of Iowa State's 19 known commitments for the 2019 class, who is planning for another trip to Ames in the near future.

O’Fallon John Burroughs School senior Derrick Miller said the entire experience was a memorable one and started what would be an intensive summer of training for his senior year.

The 6-foot-0, 176-pound Miller had an Iowa offer at the time to go along with several from the G5 ranks. He is a three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating, is the number-15 overall prospect in Missouri and 74th cornerback nationally in the 2019 class.

Miller, who will take his official visit along with several committed recruits the weekend of December 7th, said he’ll take a game-day visit in the coming weeks.

For more on how Miller's offseason has gone and his upcoming game-day visit to Iowa State, check out a more-detailed story on the ISU Confidential board.



