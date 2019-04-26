An Iowa State defensive back commit from Minnesota returned to Ames for a pair of visits this spring after making his announcement in early March.

Minneapolis Minnehaha Academy safety Craig McDonald said the trips to Ames have only reaffirmed it’s where he will sign this December.

McDonald is a three-star recruit with a 5.6 Rivals rating and chose ISU over Power-5 offers from Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue and Wisconsin back on March 9th.

The 6-foot-2, 185-pound defensive back said his most recent unofficial visit came the weekend of the Cyclones’ first padded scrimmage of the spring.

