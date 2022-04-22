Vance attacks final spring in Ames with clean bill of health

After the completion of Iowa State's final spring practice, veteran linebacker O'Rien Vance met with the media at Gilbert High School to discuss his return for a sixth season on the team. Here's all he shared.

On what it’s like to be back on the field playing linebacker after the 2021 season:

“It feels good. For the first time, really getting back into it feels good. Especially how the last season went. Having these guys around me and that energy…it was just a great feeling.”

On the linebacker position coming out of spring ball:

“We’re showing a lot of promise. They’re all getting in the film room, working hard and putting in all that effort. In the past, it was one of those things where we know we have talent. These guys are on it and trying to do their best to get on the field.”

On the focus for the group throughout the 15 practices:

“We’re out here working, that’s all I can say. I feel like we’re getting stronger and better every day. That’s our only goal. We don’t care about any outside noise. We’re focused on us and trying to get better.”

On the January addition of grad transfer Colby Reeder:

“Reeder is good and a nice addition. I like having him. He’s a veteran guy and older. He’s more mature. Having him in the room, the questions he asks, he’s a great dude to have.”

On what aspects of his game improved in 2021 when he was shelved due to injury:

“My leadership capabilities. Last season, when I got hurt and wasn’t able to be on the field, I had to be able to be there for my teammates. I had to be that leader. When I was on the field, it helped as well. Being off the field, being that leader and showing those guys you could lead off the field as well as on.”

On if his mindset has changed for this spring ball after returning for an extra year:

“I wouldn’t say they’ve changed. I’ve always had the same goals, which first is to always get better and be better. My second goal is try to stay healthy and try to stay physically fit as much as I can. I feel like for the most part this spring I’ve done that. I feel like adding on to my game is one thing I’ve really tried to do. Also staying healthy and get through this spring.”

On if he’s taken on a different role given he’s now one of the few veteran linebackers:

“It’s more of just like in the film room trying to coach, as well as on the sideline giving small pointers and things like that. These guys pick it up quicker and there are times where I do feel like I’m stepping back from being a player and trying to coach more. These guys are doing the best they can to learn what we’ve got going on and what they should be doing in certain situations.”

On the injuries he had last season were related:

“On my left leg, it was two similar things and the first time it popped off and we got it taken care of. From a previous situation that happened, it happened again. I was trying to get back and get as healthy as I possibly could.”

On when he felt like he was finally back to full health:

“I would say probably (in winter conditioning). For the most part, it was just like trying to figure out for myself what it is I need to do to continue getting better. Even though I do feel like I’m there 100 percent, I’m still trying to keep adding on, therefore I’m not worried about it when it does get close to game time. It’s not one of those things where I’m not thinking about it. I’m trying to stay ahead of the ball.”

On if getting back outside for a practice was a way for him to gauge where he is in return:

“It was fun. These experiences were great. Normally, we’re in the indoor. To be out here on a chilly windy day, we get to see who’s really ready to come out and play. Just to be back in a high school stadium was something you don’t really get to do as college players. I’ve never been to Gilbert, so it was cool to experience it.”