



The Cyclones have hosted a Chicagoland defensive back on three separate occasions, including this past week, and the prospect said he's feeling good about the program.

Oswego three-star junior safety Justin Clark said he’s been hearing from the Cyclones since his junior campaign, and that interest has steadily increased.

The 6-foot-0, 180-pound Clark, who has a 5.5 Rivals rating, also claims G5 offers from Ball State, Bowling Green, Miami (Ohio), Northern Illinois, Ohio and Toledo.

During his conversations with Campbell and other coaches on the staff, one common theme has come up and Clark said that’s his versatility.

