A top-15 overall recruit in Illinois for the 2020 class took a one-day unofficial visit to Iowa State late last week and came away impressed with the coaching staff and facilities.

Chicago Curie junior Kevo Wesley said he enjoyed getting to watch one of the Cyclones’ final workouts of the spring season.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound Wesley is a three-star prospect with a 5.5 Rivals rating and is considered the 14th overall recruit in Illinois for the 2020 class. In addition to his I-State offer, Wesley has Power-5 ones from Arizona, Boston College, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Washington State.

Wesley said he was encouraged by how Myers works with the current players and believes he could be a good fit as a position coach.

For more on Wesley's Friday spent at I-State, check out a detailed story published on ISU Confidential.