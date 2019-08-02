Iowa State became the latest Power-5 offer for an Illinois prep offensive lineman in the 2021 class, extending one during a phone conversation earlier this month.

Chicago (Ill.) Marist rising junior Pat Coogan earned the offer on July 23rd after talking with each of ISU's line coaches, Jeff Myers and Eli Rasheed.

The 6-foot-5, 275-pound Coogan has also secured early offers from Illinois, Syracuse, Toledo and Wyoming.

Coogan said he’s anxious to start learning more about the ISU program now that he’s been offered, and that could come this season during a game-day visit.

